Hayden Public Library’s names Margaret Sayers its Reader of the Week
news@steamboatpilot.com
The first Reader of the Week in Hayden Public Library’s summer reading program is 8-year-old Margaret Sayers.
Her parents are Matt and Elizabeth. Margaret has four sisters and one brother. She enjoys playing with her friends — Payton, Lively, Madison, Olivia, Claire, Bailey, Aubrianna, Kassidy and Conner.
Her favorite color is red, and favorite food is Chinese. She likes watching the movie “Marmaduke.” Her favorite sport is skating. She really enjoys reading the “Captain Underpants” series by Dav Pilkey.
Margaret will be in third grade in the fall, and her favorite subjects are P.E., art and music. She loves to sing “a lot.” When she grows up, she would like to be a nurse or an animal doctor.
The family will be camping in the Grand Tetons this summer. When asked what advice she would give other readers, she replied, “You can do this. Reading is fun, and the more you read the better you will be at reading.”
When Margaret learned she was the reader of the week, she was shocked and excited, and made a crazy face and wiggled around.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Hayden Public Library’s names Margaret Sayers its Reader of the Week
The first Reader of the Week in Hayden Public Library’s summer reading program is 8-year-old Margaret Sayers.