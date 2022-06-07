Hayden Public Library’s names Margaret Sayers its Reader of the Week

Margaret Sayers is the Hayden Public Library’s Reader of the Week.

Courtesy photo

The first Reader of the Week in Hayden Public Library’s summer reading program is 8-year-old Margaret Sayers.

Her parents are Matt and Elizabeth. Margaret has four sisters and one brother. She enjoys playing with her friends — Payton, Lively, Madison, Olivia, Claire, Bailey, Aubrianna, Kassidy and Conner.

Her favorite color is red, and favorite food is Chinese. She likes watching the movie “Marmaduke.” Her favorite sport is skating. She really enjoys reading the “Captain Underpants” series by Dav Pilkey.

Margaret will be in third grade in the fall, and her favorite subjects are P.E., art and music. She loves to sing “a lot.” When she grows up, she would like to be a nurse or an animal doctor.

The family will be camping in the Grand Tetons this summer. When asked what advice she would give other readers, she replied, “You can do this. Reading is fun, and the more you read the better you will be at reading.”

When Margaret learned she was the reader of the week, she was shocked and excited, and made a crazy face and wiggled around.