Hayden Public Library announces 2nd Reader of the Week

Deanna Floeter

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Deanna Floeter has been named as Hayden Public Library’s second Reader of the Week as part of the library’s summer reading program. The 12-year-old is the daughter of Anna and Dan Floeter. She has a 4-year-old sister Kaycee and a baby brother Clayton.

Deanna was born in Steamboat Springs and has lived in Moffat County her entire life. The family has 30 chickens, five lambs, three horses, two cats and three dogs.

Deanna would like to be a marine biologist when she grows up.

Her favorite colors are teal and turquoise, and her favorite food is chicken Alfredo. Her favorite movie is “Flicka,” and her favorite books are the “Twilight Series” by Stephanie Myers. She enjoys reading, riding her bike and horses and “doing rodeo.” She also likes volleyball and basketball. In the fall, she will be in eighth grade, and her favorite subject is writing.