Hayden officials keep careful watch on water level, algae impact this summer

Town of Hayden Public Works Director Bryan Richards checks the town’s water supply intake on the Yampa River on Monday. (Photo by Suzie Romig)



HAYDEN — With lower, warmer water levels in the Yampa River during this extreme drought year, town of Hayden employees are carefully watching operations at the water plant this summer to continue to alleviate taste or odor issues for the town’s 1,100 water taps.

“We are always concerned, but we are paying close attention this year due to the abnormal conditions we’ve been experiencing,” said Bryan Richards, Hayden public works director. “We are trying to be very cognizant of the potential water quality problems that may occur in the river. This is a tremendous drought year, and we want to make sure we don’t miss anything.”

Richards said the usual time of heightened summer concern for low water levels and thus increased algae is lasting longer this year, starting about one month earlier than usual in early July rather than the normal early August. Water levels have dropped at the intake on the Yampa River at the water plant north of town, and water temperatures at the intake have increased by 3 to 5 degrees above normal, rising as high as 75 degrees. Lower, slower, warmer water leads to more algae production.

“The drought has caused increased algae growth in the river,” Richards said.

Fortunately, major improvements to the Hayden water treatment plant during the past three years are working to help mitigate the algae increases, said Town Manager Mathew Mendisco. He said the town spent a total of $2.3 million in water system and plant upgrades with half of the funding coming from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and other funding from a citizen-approved bond measure. The plant was first built in 1978.

“Our water plant is running phenomenally, better than it ever ran,” Richards said.

Town of Hayden water users have been under outdoor water restrictions this summer that mimic city of Steamboat Springs restrictions and resulted in a 3% decrease in overall water use compared to the past three years, even though the watering season started earlier this dry year, Richards said. Hayden water users will need to continue water conservation efforts when the town’s 1 million gallon water tank on hospital hill goes offline for a planned refurbishment starting with the tank drained by the end of August through project completion Oct. 20, Richards said.

“When water quality decreases because of the increased temperature, it stimulates algae growth. That makes water treatment a little more complicated for us because we are dealing with taste and odor issues that we do our best to eliminate.” – Bryan Richards, town of Hayden public works director

Mendisco said the town secured $989,000 in low-interest financing to upgrade the tank through a state revolving loan fund managed by the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority. The town qualified for a 1.5% interest rate based on its status as a “disadvantaged community” dealing with the impacts of the transition from coal.

The town has a 500,000-gallon water tank near Yampa Valley Regional Airport, so officials do not anticipate impacts to water customers when the larger water tank is off line.

“More than anything, we want to thank the residents of Hayden for their understanding this summer with those water restrictions and everybody doing their part,” Richards said.

Mendisco said town officials are working with water engineering firm Leonard Rice Engineers in Glenwood Springs to make a decision on whether the town will take the historic step to call the water reserves it owns in Yamcolo and Stagecoach reservoirs in South Routt County. The town has 500 acre-feet of combined water reserves in the two reservoirs that are managed through Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District.

Mendisco said the decision will be made by Monday depending on rain received before then.

“We want to make sure that the release of the water will help mitigate the impacts that we are seeing at the water treatment plant right now,” Mendisco said of the decision.

“Right now, not only are we looking at the volume of the water in the river, we also are looking at water quality characteristics, and those are all pieces of the puzzle to analyze to see if releasing water is in the best interest of the town,” Richards explained.

