Hayden, Oak Creek post offices announce special holiday hours
The Hayden Post Office will be open for prepaid package drop-offs and pick-ups only during certain hours leading up to Christmas.
The office will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Dec. 24, including the retail window from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Additionally, the office will be open 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 through Friday, Dec. 23, as well as the retail window from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
The Oak Creek Post Office will be open from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 for prepaid package drop-off and pick-up only.
