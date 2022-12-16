Hayden, Oak Creek post offices announce special holiday hours

The lines of numbered boxes inside the Phippsburg Post Office could disappear soon because of budget cuts.

John F. Russell

The Hayden Post Office will be open for prepaid package drop-offs and pick-ups only during certain hours leading up to Christmas.

The office will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Dec. 24, including the retail window from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Additionally, the office will be open 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 through Friday, Dec. 23, as well as the retail window from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The Oak Creek Post Office will be open from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 for prepaid package drop-off and pick-up only.