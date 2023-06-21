‘Hayden needs this’: Routt County skater hosts Go Skate Day to fundraise for new Hayden skate park

When requesting the town of Hayden for a new skate park, Emanuel Quintero was told he had to prove a community need and want.

The president and founder of Northwest Colorado Skate Dream immediately took it upon himself to host skating events in Hayden to confirm its popularity and show why constructing a skate park for beginners and experts is worthwhile.

Northwest Colorado Skate Dream collaborated with Ornery Boards in Hayden to host the DGK Go Skate Day on Sunday at the Hayden Exhibit Hall.

“We had approximately 100 plus people,” Quintero said. “We definitely donated all 25 complete skateboards to kids who had never skateboarded before. This event was to promote that Hayden needs something like this, free recreation for the kids. That is what our non-profit is all about.”

The Go Skate Day was free to the public and featured a healthy mix of novice skateboarders and experts. $4,000 in prizes, merchandise and equipment were given to young skaters in the skate community.

Quintero said while there were plenty of Hayden skaters, they saw several Steamboat and Craig skaters as well.

According to Quintero, several of the younger skaters came into the event shy and a little intimidated. The older skaters got them on their boards and before long, everyone was skating together. He said it was a beautiful event.

Above all else, Quintero’s mission is to give young people in the skating community a place to go that does not cost them money.

“It’s not just a skateboard park, this is going to be for everybody,” Quintero said. “It is for rollerbladers, it’s going to be for kids on Razors and BMX-ers. I am doing this because skateboarding is my number one love and that is how I know how to give back to the community.”

To this point, Hayden has set aside a budget of $25,000 and the Colorado Health Foundation matched that with a $25,000 donation of its own. Through his three skating events, Quintero has raised around $15,000 for a total of $65,000 all around. The target goal for the park is around $750,000.

Quintero has already spoken to the designer of the park and has begun the site selection process. He is hopeful to have the design setup as soon as possible and begin putting up for grants by October. The skatepark could go in as early as the summer of 2024.

“None of this would be happening this fast if it wasn’t for the support of Hayden’s community,” Quintero said. “I know a lot of other towns have a push back on things like this, but Hayden has been completely supportive. As soon as they saw the need, they backed us up 110%.”