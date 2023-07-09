Hayden names Anthony Anderson its Reader of the Week

The Hayden Library’s fifth Reader of the Week for summer reading is Anthony Anderson, who is 8 years old. His parents are Thane and Paula.

Anthony will be in third grade this year. The family has a Golden Retriever named Duke. He has lived in Hayden for seven years. Anthony’s friends are Mitchell, Clay, Ronan and Ben.

Anthony’s favorite colors are blue, gold and black. His favorite foods are pizza, hot dogs and enchiladas. His favorite books are the “Pigeon” series by Mo Willems and the “Magic Treehouse” series by Mary Pope Osborne.

His favorite subject in school is math, and when he grows up, Anthony would like to be a scientist or a police officer. In his free time, he plays games and goes to the pool. He also enjoys hockey and baseball.

This summer, the family traveled to Mexico, and to Aspen on the Fourth of July to see the parade. They may also visit Minnesota.

When asked if he has any advice to younger kids about reading Anthony replied: “Start by sounding out words, and if you really don’t know the word, ask for advice.” He said he was “ecstatic” when he learned he was Reader of the Week.