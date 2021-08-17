Hayden man arrested on 9 charges related to road rage incident, shooting

HAYDEN — A 22-year-old Hayden man was arrested Monday night after an alleged road rage incident.

Marshall Scott Davis has been charged with four felonies, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm, and five misdemeanors ranging from reckless endangerment to reckless driving, according to an arrest affidavit filed Monday in Routt County Court.

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to a report of gunshots fired on U.S. Highway 40 near the intersection of Third Street in Hayden. A woman told officers a driver in a blue Subaru was following her so closely she could not see headlights as she was driving eastbound from Craig to Steamboat Springs.

When she entered Hayden, the woman told officers the driver sped through a trailer park in the 1000 block of West Jefferson Avenue, then pulled out in front of her and stopped at the intersection of West Jefferson Avenue and South Third Street.

According to the affidavit, the woman said a man exited the vehicle with a gun in his hands and began shooting at her through her vehicle windshield as she put the vehicle in reverse and drove away as fast as she could. The woman told officers a bullet went through the windshield and almost hit her. She was hit by broken glass, she said, which caused minor injuries.

The woman then told officers the man got back into his vehicle and drove away at a high rate of speed.

Following an investigation, Davis was identified as the driver of the Subaru and arrested without incident at his residence in Hayden.

According to the affidavit, when officers questioned Davis, he claimed he was angry about vehicles tailgating him. Davis also told officers he believed he shot at the woman’s vehicle five times, and he did not intend to hurt anyone.

In the affidavit, the woman said she was “scared for her life,” and as she backed away, Davis continued shooting at her.

Davis remains in custody at Routt County Jail on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court for a status hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

