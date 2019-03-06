Hayden library to host annual Scholastic Book Fair

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Hayden Public Library's annual Scholastic Book Fair will be held Thursday, March 7, to Saturday, March 18. Book fair hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. A Friends of the Library kick-off bake sale will be held Friday, March 8.