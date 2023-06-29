Hayden Library recognizes Amy Cook as its Reader of the Week

The Hayden Library has named 12-year-old Amy Cook its third Reader of the Week this summer. Hayden Library/Courtesy photo

The Hayden Library’s third Reader of the Week this summer is 12-year-old Amy Cook. Her parents are Rachel and Adam Cook. Amy has two sisters — Rylie, 13, and Amanda, 9.

Amy will be in sixth grade next year. She and her friend Autumn like to give each other makeovers. She has a flat-coated retriever named Lloyd and has lived in the Yampa Valley for nine years.

Her favorite color is green. Her favorite book is “Women in White Coats: How the First Women Doctors Changed the World of Medicine” by Olivia Campbell. She enjoys watching a TV series called “Gravity Falls.”

Her favorite subjects in school are math and science. When Amy grows up, she plans on becoming a surgeon. In her free time, she likes to paint and visit libraries. She is a mentor for the Hayden Library’s “Book Buddy” program, and she also enjoys basketball, volleyball, soccer, football, baseball and skiing.

Asked if she had reading advice for younger kids, she replied: “Even though a book might not seem interesting, keep reading it because it might surprise you.”