Hayden Library names Jackson Maher its Reader of the Week
The seventh Reader of the Week at Hayden Public Library is Jackson Maher, whose parents are Melody and Jacob.
Jackson has a 9-year-old sister Autumn, and his friends are Ryker, Arden, Beckham, Aiden and Nico. The family has a dog named Coda, and Jackson has lived in Hayden his whole life.
Jackson’s favorite color is red, and his favorite food is watermelon. His favorite show is “The Last Kids on Earth.” His favorite book is “Big Shark, Little Shark, Baby Shark” by Anna Membrino.
In his free time, Jackson enjoys riding his bike, along with football and playing with his friends. He will be in first grade this year. When Jackson grows up, he would like to become a YouTuber. This summer Jackson traveled to Arizona and Minnesota and flew in an airplane for the first time.
Asked if he has any advice for other children about reading, Jackson said he would show them books and teach them the “three fingers are just right” rule when picking out a book. When he learned he was the Reader of the Week, he said he “was so excited.”
