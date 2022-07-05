Hayden Library names fourth Reader of the Week
The Hayden Library’s Reader of the Week is 8-year-old Easton Richards, according to the public library.
Easton’s parents are Cortney and Brian, and he has a younger sister, Charlee, who’s 4 years old. Easton’s best friend is Billy, and Easton has lived in Hayden since he was born. His cat is named Thomas, and his dog is named Benny.
Easton’s favorite color is black, or any dark colors, and his favorite food is pepperoni pizza. His favorite book series is “Who Would Win,” by Jerry Pallotta and Rob Bolster. Easton wants to be a scientist when he grows up, and his favorite subjects are math and science. He will enter the third grade next year.
Asked if he has any advice for children about reading, Easton said, “Keep reading; it makes you smarter.”
When he learned he was Reader of the Week, Easton said he was “scared, because he did not want to be in the news.” But then he decided that he would be happy to be in the news for this reason.
