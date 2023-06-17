Hayden Library honors its first Reader of the Week for the summer

The Hayden Library’s first Reader of the Week is 7-year-old Bailey Henderson.

According to the library, Bailey will be in second grade in Ecole Mt. Prevost, a French immersion school, and her parents are Paula and Ross, who are from Vancouver Island, British Columbia. However, Bailey is visiting her grandma Yah-Yah, who is the librarian in Hayden.

Bailey’s friends are Lydia, Gabby, Nomi, Aisha, Luna and Alasca, and she has a pet Border Collie named Sam. Bailey is also helping out at the Hayden Library while visiting her grandma.

Bailey’s favorite colors are blue and green, and her favorite show is “Bluey.” Additionally, her favorite books are the “Bad Kitty” series by Nick Bruel, and her favorite subject in school is gym.

She also enjoys watching her dad play soccer, and she likes to go camping, play with her friends, make crafts and play with her dolls. She also likes “Flying Squirrel,” the world’s largest indoor trampoline park in Victoria.

Her family has visited Arizona and Colorado, and will maybe get a chance to go to Hawaii.

Asked if she had any advice for other kids about reading, she said: “Sometimes books are challenging, but if you use a nightlight and read before bedtime, that will help you. You can listen to audiobooks too.”