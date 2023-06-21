Hayden Library honors 4-year-old as its Reader of the Week

The Hayden Library’s second Reader of the Week this summer is 4-year-old Haxton Booco.

Haxton’s parents are Karleen and Jake Booco, and Hurley, who is 8, is his sister. Haxton will be in preschool next year, and his friends are Hudson, Kash and Weston. Haxton also has a kitty named Mulligan and a pony named Hot Sauce. He has lived in Hayden all his life.

Haxton’s favorite color is dark blue and his favorite show is “Bluey.” His favorite book is “Baby Happy, Baby Sad” by Leslie Patricelli, and his favorite subject is learning his letters.

Haxton said that when he grows up, he would like to be a welder like his dad. In his free time, Haxton likes to play with Play-Doh, and he enjoys watching the Cowboy Channel and rodeos.

His family plans to go to Elkhead Reservoir and try out their big blue kayaks soon, and they will be traveling to some rodeos around the state, as well as in Maybell.

Asked if he had any advice for younger kids about reading, Haxton said: “Read books so you will learn to like them.”

When he learned he was the Reader of the Week, Haxton said: “I want a belt buckle!”