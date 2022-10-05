Hayden library announces winners of annual award program
The Hayden Public Library has announced the three winners for its Bernadette F. Giannini Young Reader Awards. Daphne Doolin, Destiny Keeler and Jimmy Stanczak are all from Hayden and were nominated by library staff.
They each received a certificate, handmade crocheted blanket from Susan Magaw and a gift card for Off the Beaten Path Bookstore in Steamboat Springs. Before being chosen as winners, each nominee was asked to select a book that touched or inspired them, then discuss it during an interview with local author and historian Belle Zars.
The award series is a joint project between the library, Off the Beaten Path, and the friends and family of Giannini.
Giannini was a Hayden resident known for her voracious reading appetite, ranging from biographies to mysteries, political analysis, humor and much more. Giannini was also known for engaging young people on what they were reading, often giving books as gifts and supporting young people to pursue their interests.
The Bernadette F. Giannini Young Reader Awards is an annual program that takes place every August or September. For more, HaydenPublicLibrary.org.
