Hayden hosts license and vaccination clinic this weekend
Hayden and the Routt County Humane Society are partnering to put on the annual town license and vaccination clinic.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Dry Creek Park parking lot.
Cat vaccination fees range from $15 to $20 while dog fees range from $10 to $25.
License fees are either $10 or $15 depending on wether the animal has been spayed or neutured.
