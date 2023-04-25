Hayden holds flood recovery hours

Hayden will be holding weeklong flood recovery center hours at town hall in a partnership with the Routt County Office of Emergency Management.

The resource will be available from 4-6 p.m. and remain open Tuesday, April 25, through Thursday, April 27, and if needed Friday, April 28.

Entities such as the American Red Cross, Routt County, United Way of Routt County, Yampa Valley Community Foundation and others will be there to start helping flood victims recover.

“These are the first steps towards long-term recovery but immediate needs may also be addressed,” Town Manager Mathew Mendisco wrote in a Facebook post.

He noted it is a walk-in style center, and people are encouraged to come in when they can during those hours. Mendisco said people who cannot make any of these times work can email town officials and they will work with people to find a time to meet.

The town also also began its community flood damage assessment on Tuesday. Routt County will be reaching out to folks who signed up at town hall, and if anyone would like a damage assessment at their home, they can reach out to town hall at 970-276-3741.