Hayden graduates a small but powerful Class of 2023

Hayden High School graduated 19 on Sunday, May 14 inside the Hayden gymnasium. Students commemorated the event with confetti cannons.

Kit Geary/ Steamboat Pilot & Today

Hayden High School graduated a small but mighty class of 19 students on Sunday, May 14.

“As many of you know, I am attached to this class,” Principal Steve McDonald told Hayden’s Class of 2023 during the graduation ceremony.

McDonald detailed how the small but hardworking students are known for their can-do attitudes. Superintendent Christy Sinner sang a similar tune, saying that one thing she will remember about this class is always seeing them smiling.

The Class of 2023 graduated six students — Tessa Booco, AnneMarie Alexis Counts, Emagene Lorrain Schlim, Isabella Simones and Isabella Svoboda — summa cum laude, meaning that they finished high school with a 3.99 grade-point average or higher.

Additionally, the school graduated two students — Cody Hawn and Kodi Ingols-Irwin — magna cum laude with both of them maintaining a gpa in the 3.7 to 3.99 range.

As the salutatorian, Booco took the stage for her speech. She spoke highly of her class’ drive and motivation, and she showed her gratitude to the school district.

“Looking at our class, I can say many will achieve great things without hesitation,” Booco said.

Graduates reminisce as they watch the senior slideshow that detailed everything from baby pictures to prom at Hayden’s High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 14.

Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot

She also recalled the class’ freshman year, when the upperclassmen were excited to see such an athletic group join the high school sports teams.

“She is one of the hardest-working and best students I have ever had the privilege of teaching,” McDonald said of Booco.

The ambitious class of Tigers had five students graduate with welding certifications, and multiple members of the class have already started to chip away at college credits.

A moment in which students passed out flowers to those who helped them through their high school careers helped close the ceremony, and there were few dry eyes if any in the room.

Svoboda, who received a whopping 12 merit scholarships for college, took stage to deliver the valedictorian’s address, and she focused on the importance of the individual moments in their lives — whether those moments are seconds, hours or days.

Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.