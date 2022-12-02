Hayden girls open season with 55-4 victory

Head coach Jeff Schlim advises the Hayden girls basketball team during a timeout in a game against Soroco on Feb. 11, 2022. Schlim and the Tigers started the 2022/23 season on the right foot with a dominant 55-4 victory over Lotus School for Excellence.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Making a trip to the White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker on Thursday, Dec. 1, Hayden girls basketball started its season against the Lotus School for Excellence.

The Tigers got off to a roaring start and never looked back, dominating on both sides of the ball en route a 55-4 victory.

Hayden will look to continue its strong showing for the remainder of the weekend with the Tigers’ next game against NUCLA on Friday, Dec. 2. A win against NUCLA would put the Tigers in the championship matchup of the tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Hayden 55, Lotus School for Excellence 4

