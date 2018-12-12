STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Hayden High School girls basketball team traveled to Encampment, Wyoming, last weekend to take on Encampment, Rock River and Hanna Elk Mountain.

Junior Alex Camilletti knocked in a buzzer-beating shot in the Tigers’ first win of the season over Encampment, 38-36.

But junior Joey Deckler led the team with 16 points and 7 rebounds. Camilletti showed versatility, knocking in 5 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals.

Deckler would lead the Tigers once again in the 48-38 loss to Rock River, racking up 15 points and 14 rebounds in a double-double performance.

The Tigers concluded the tournament with a loss to Hanna Elk Mountain, 50-30. Freshman Alison Rajzer led the team with 8 points, 3 rebounds and 1 steal. Hailee Smith led the team with 11 rebounds.

The Tigers head to the Manila Tournament in Utah this weekend.

Recommended Stories For You

To reach Leah Vann, call 970-871-4253, email lvann@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @LVann_Sports.