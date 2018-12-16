Hayden girls basketball team returns as tournament champs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Hayden High School girls varsity basketball team returns from Manila, Utah, as tournament champions. The Tigers played three teams during the weekend, beating ICS 43-38, Manila 42-37 and Kremnerer 42-37. Hayden junior Alex Camilletti had the largest point margin of the team, scoring 28 points throughout the tournament. Junior Joey Deckler had 25 for the tournament, sophomore Gracie Day had 22, freshman Alison Rajzer had 19 and senior Paige Barnes had 17. It was the first time this season the team has had a combined points total of more than 50 for a tournament.

The Tigers return to play Jan. 5 at Rangley to take on the Rangley High School Panthers.

