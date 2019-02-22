Hayden girls basketball loses second game in district playoffs, will fight for 7th

DENVER — The Hayden girls basketball team (8-13, 4-7 ) fell to Plateau Valley (13-9, 4-7) 64-50 on Thursday, Feb. 21.

The Tigers will have a chance to play West Grand (5-17, 1-10) for seventh place in Class 2A, District 5, but the time and place of that game has not yet been set.

