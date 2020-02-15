Hayden girls basketball dominates De Beque, wins 5th straight

Hayden High School sophomore Alison Rajzer floats towards the basket during a home game against De Beque on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Shelby Reardon

HAYDEN — When the Hayden High School girls basketball team lined up to shake hands with De Beque after winning 59-22, the seniors stepped to the front of the line. At least, three of them did. Before the line even formed, senior Rae Scott stepped to the back.

The Tigers senior doesn’t get much playing time, but she was one of four honored ahead of the game on Saturday, Feb. 15.

“I see her as somebody that knows what her role is. She’s definitely the momma bear of the (junior varsity) team, and she has better relationships with those kids,” said Hayden head coach Lori Raper. “Rae, when she practiced with us this past week, she was like, ‘Coach, I don’t know. I’m going to do my best, but I’m just afraid I’m going to let people down.’ I said, ‘Rae, just play hard. That is your best asset. You have the biggest heart and you have the best attitude.’”

Scott was fed the ball in the final minute, but didn’t end up scoring. Still, she had nothing but good things to say about the game.

“I think that was by far the best game of the season so far,” she said. “The effort that everyone put in, the intensity, the fact that they never let up on their shots, and everybody just gave it their all.”

The Tigers made quick work of the Dragons, developing a 24-6 lead in the first quarter. De Beque is not a bottom tier team, either. Coming into the game, both the Tigers and Dragons were 6-3 against conference opponents. Less than 24 hours earlier, the Tigers smothered Caprock Academy 81-12, and De Beque beat West Grand 54-50.

“I think last night, coming off of Caprock’s win, the girls are just so relaxed,” said Raper. “(It was an) extra special night for those four seniors to be able to play and not stress, and they just executed so well. I told them, this is the way you should be playing this whole entire last part of the season. This is when we peak.”

Thanks to 3-pointers from Alex Cammilletti and Joey Deckler, the Tigers developed a 20-point lead in the second quarter. They soon extended it to 37-11 at the halftime break.

Hayden freshman Emma Seagraves hits a jump shot during the game.

Shelby Reardon

To open the fourth quarter, Camilletti came in with a shot from behind the arc. She ended the game with six 3-pointers and a game-high 22 points. Sophomore Alison Rajzer added 12 points, while senior Joey Deckler contributed 10.

Hayden’s winning streak will be tested when the Tigers take on Meeker on Friday, Feb. 21. The Cowboys lead the Western Slope with a 10-0 record and is ranked No. 5 in the 2A RPI standings. Camilletti said all the recent success is definitely preparing her team for what might be their most challenging game all year.

“We were really hectic before this, and these games have prepared us and made us relax and run our plays,” said Camilletti. “It definitely builds our confidence.”

Hayden sophomore Katerina Barnes is fouled on a putback.

Shelby Reardon

Camilletti, Scott, Deckler and fellow senior Hailee Smith were honored ahead of their final home game of the season.

“It’s just another game, but it’s hard because you are a senior, so it means more at the same time,” said Scott. “It just brings everything into perspective.”

Hayden 59, De Beque 22

H 24 13 11 11 – 59

DB 6 5 5 6 – 22

Scoring: DB, Josey Snidow 7, Railey Largent 6. H, Alex Camilletti 22, Alison Rajzer 12, Joey Deckler 10, Gracie Day 4, Tesse Booco 3, Hailee Smith 3, Ema Shlim 2, Emma Seagraves 2, Katerina Barnes 1. Fouls: DB, 8. H, 12. FTs: SB, 6-10. H, 4-12.

Friday, Feb. 14.

Hayden 81, Caprock Academy 12

Dec. 6-7: Hayden at Manila Tournament, 1st 4-0

Hayden at Manila Tournament, 1st 4-0 Dec. 13-14: Hayden at Encampment Tournament, 2-1

Hayden at Encampment Tournament, 2-1 Dec. 17: North Park at Hayden, W 49-25

North Park at Hayden, W 49-25 Jan. 11: Rangely at Hayden, L 41-38

Rangely at Hayden, L 41-38 Jan. 17: Paonia at Hayden, W 38-33

Paonia at Hayden, W 38-33 Jan. 18: Hotchkiss at Hayden, 4 p.m.

Hotchkiss at Hayden, 4 p.m. Jan. 23: Baggs at Hayden, 7 p.m.

Baggs at Hayden, 7 p.m. Jan. 24: Hayden at Soroco, L 65-43

Hayden at Soroco, L 65-43 Jan. 25: Hayden at Plateau Valley, W 44-30

Hayden at Plateau Valley, W 44-30 Feb. 1: Hayden at West Grand, W 37-27

Hayden at West Grand, W 37-27 Feb. 11: Vail Christian at Hayden, W 45-39

Vail Christian at Hayden, W 45-39 Feb. 14: Hayden at Caprock, W 81-12

Hayden at Caprock, W 81-12 Feb. 15: De Beque at Hayden, W 59-22

De Beque at Hayden, W 59-22 Feb. 21: Hayden at Meeker, 2:30 p.m.

