Hayden fundraiser to benefit teacher’s Global Autism Program trip to India

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Yampa Valley Brewing Co. and Grit Girls Eatery will be cohosting a fundraiser March 1 for Lennae Jenkins, a local registered behavior technician who will be traveling to India to train teachers this summer as part of the Global Autism Program's SkillCorps.

The Hayden brewery and Grit Girls will donate a percentage of their beer and food sales to the cause. There also will be a silent auction. Jenkins currently provides behavior therapy for children with autism in Routt and Moffat counties.

Visit Crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/skillcorps-india-july-2019/lennae-anderson for more information about Jenkins' trip.

Contributions also can be sent to Jenkins at P.O. Box 334, Hayden, CO 81639. Contact Jenkins at 970-393-2771 or Lennae.jenkins@gmail.com.