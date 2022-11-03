Hayden football punches ticket to state
Hayden football closed out the regular season strong with three consecutive wins to earn a spot in the 8-man football state playoffs.
Ranked at 13, the Tigers will hit the road to face undefeated Simla for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 5.
All three of Hayden’s losses have come against other playoff teams; No. 2 seed Dove Creek, No. 11 Dayspring Christian Academy and No. 9 Vail Christian.
Simla matched up against one playoff team in the regular season, defeating No. 8 Sanford 29-8.
Simla went 9-0 in the regular season with eight games played due to a forfeit. In those eight games, the Cubs scored 383 points while giving up just 69.
The Tigers went 6-3 on the year, scoring 436 points and surrendering 224 in their nine games.
