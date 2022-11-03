Hayden football punches ticket to state

Senior receiver Kodi Ingols makes a catch and maneuvers his way through several West Grand defenders for a first down in Hayden football's homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Hayden football closed out the regular season strong with three consecutive wins to earn a spot in the 8-man football state playoffs.

Ranked at 13, the Tigers will hit the road to face undefeated Simla for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 5.

All three of Hayden’s losses have come against other playoff teams; No. 2 seed Dove Creek, No. 11 Dayspring Christian Academy and No. 9 Vail Christian.

Simla matched up against one playoff team in the regular season, defeating No. 8 Sanford 29-8.

Simla went 9-0 in the regular season with eight games played due to a forfeit. In those eight games, the Cubs scored 383 points while giving up just 69.

The Tigers went 6-3 on the year, scoring 436 points and surrendering 224 in their nine games.

