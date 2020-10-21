Hayden football can’t stop West Grand in home opener

Hayden senior Kyler Campbell tackles West Grand senior Rene Dominguez during a game on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Shelby Reardon

HAYDEN — The Hayden High School football team played under the lights on Tuesday. The extended break between games allowed the Tigers to make a drastic improvements over last week’s 52-6 loss. Hayden fell 44-26 to West Grand Tuesday night, but are undoubtedly on the right track.

In the season-opening loss to Mancos, senior Liam Frentress was the quarterback. When head coach Matt Linsacum decided Frentress would be stronger other places on the field, sophomore Brayden Dale stepped up.

“That was some rearranging that we did, not necessarily last minute, but kind of last minute. We were pleased with that. He’s a sophomore and he stepped up big time. He stepped up and filled some shoes we needed him to fill being a small, undersized sophomore.”

The young quarterback got tossed around at times, but was also quick on his feet and made accurate passes every single time he got the ball out of his hand.

Still, the Tigers (0-2) couldn’t keep up with the Mustangs’ (1-0) offense.

After West Grand went up 22-6 with a minute left in the first half, a Hayden coach stayed positive.“We need a good return,” he yelled.Hayden High School senior Hunter Slowik listened and responded.

The Tiger struggled to get his hands on the kick, but grabbed it from behind him and took off running. He dashed straight up the middle then veered right towards the near sideline. Running up the line, he had one obstacle between him and the goal line: West Grand senior Jakob Buller. Slowik slammed on the brakes right before running into the Mustang safety, who then flew clear past the Tiger and out of bounds.

Slowik turned on the gas once more until his feet found the end zone.“I just saw him coming in hard,” said Slowik.