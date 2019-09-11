Hayden football bests Justice in season opener

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In the first 12 minutes of the season, the Hayden High School football team scored 40 points.

With a running clock, the Tigers scored six points in the second and 22 in the third en route to a season-opening 68-6 win over Justice on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Tigers are now 1-0 to start the season and will host Simla on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.

Hayden football Sept. 7: at Justice, W 68-6 Sept. 13: vs. Simla, 7 p.m. Sept. 20: at Gilpin, 7 p.m. Sept. 27: vs. Plateau Valley, 7 p.m. Oct. 4: at Vail Christian, 7 p.m. Oct. 11: at Rangely, 7 p.m. Oct. 18: vs. West Grand, 7 p.m. Oct. 26: at Denver Christian, 1 p.m. Nov. 1: vs. Soroco, 7 p.m.

Hayden 68, Justice 6

H 40 6 22 0

J 0 0 0 0