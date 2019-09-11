Hayden football bests Justice in season opener
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In the first 12 minutes of the season, the Hayden High School football team scored 40 points.
With a running clock, the Tigers scored six points in the second and 22 in the third en route to a season-opening 68-6 win over Justice on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The Tigers are now 1-0 to start the season and will host Simla on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.
Sept. 7: at Justice, W 68-6 Sept. 13: vs. Simla, 7 p.m. Sept. 20: at Gilpin, 7 p.m. Sept. 27: vs. Plateau Valley, 7 p.m. Oct. 4: at Vail Christian, 7 p.m. Oct. 11: at Rangely, 7 p.m. Oct. 18: vs. West Grand, 7 p.m. Oct. 26: at Denver Christian, 1 p.m. Nov. 1: vs. Soroco, 7 p.m.
Hayden 68, Justice 6
H 40 6 22 0
J 0 0 0 0
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
The amnesia of disaster: Routt County reports feeling less concerned about outbreak of forest-killing pests
If people continue to perceive less of a risk in pine beetle outbreaks, a general apathy toward the insects could cause a repeat of the epidemic