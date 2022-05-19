Hayden Farmers Market returns for the summer

The Hayden Farmer's Market began in 2020 and is expected to be bigger than ever in 2022.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Hayden Farmers Market will return for a third year on Thursday, May 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the same South Walnut Street location as last year. And this year, growth is the name of the game.

“Growth is definitely the number one goal for this year,” said Hayden Fresh Farm owner Michelle Townsend, who started and organizes the market with her husband Colby. “I’d love for this event to be something that the townspeople look forward to and for us to grow in vendor number and therefore participation.”

In the fall, Townsend participated in a contest put on by the town of Hayden, winning third prize and $1,000. The money, she said, has allowed her to purchase a banner advertising the market, as well as allocate additional funds for social media and marketing.

“I’m hoping that vendors can get as much business as possible,” she said. “The town has been amazing in giving us this great location and closing the street down. They’ve really backed the market.”

Townsend is on track to accomplish her goal of growing the market this year. While last year’s roster had about six regular vendors, this year already has nearly 10 new vendors signed up with possibly more to come.

Hayden Fresh Farm, Mountain Bluebird Farm, Outlaw Apiaries, Bred, Steamboat Salt Company, Trout Creek Meat and more will all be on site.

Food trucks, including the ChuckWagon Grille, will offer bites. Live music will entertain guests and local beer will be available from nearby Yampa Valley Brewing Company.

Bethany Karulak-Baker, owner of Outlaw Apiaries, participated in the market last year and said it was a huge success for the honey company.

If you go What: Hayden Farmer’s Market Where: South Walnut Street When: 5-8 p.m., Thursday’s, May 26 – Sept. 29, 2022

“Not only did we sell quite a bit of honey, but we were also able to meet other local vendors and an enormous amount of people from our community,” she said. “You would be surprised at how many backyard beekeepers there are in Routt County. We had multiple interesting conversations with other beekeepers from all over the Hayden area. This makes me exceptionally proud of our community members actively saving the honeybee population and protecting all pollinators.”

This year, Outlaw Apiaries will continue to sell its best-selling organic infused and creamed honeys including lemon zest, bourbon Madagascar vanilla bean, triple crown blackberry and their raw clover and alfalfa honey. They will also sell new releases like key lime lavender and mango habanero.

It’s a market with a focus on local products as well as local community in a growing town.

“The town of Hayden is growing,” said Townsend. “People want a fun, water cooler-type event in the town and we want to highlight the fresh food and local products that we have here.”

The market will continue through the summer until September 29.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.