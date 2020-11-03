Hayden elects 3 new town council members

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Hayden has three new town council members with Ed Corriveau, Janet Hollifield and Bob Reese leading the field of seven candidates.

Each of the town council members are new to the post. The vast field of candidates was a sign to some of the immense interest in the future of the town, particularly as it transitions away from coal-based energy.

Corriveau led the way with 541 votes, Hollifield was second with 429 votes, and Reese finished third with 382 votes, each outpacing the other four candidates for the three available seats.

Ed Corriveau

Ed Corriveau, who has lived in Hayden for 19 years, said he is humbled to represent his fellow citizens on the town council.

“I am very humbled for everybody’s support, and I am excited to go to work for the town of Hayden,” Corriveau said.

Corriveau has spent most of his life in public safety, including 12 years with the Hayden Police Department in several different capacities.

He said a focus for him would be to stabilize rates that Hayden residents pay for water and other services. But before that, Corriveau said he has some learning to do.

“To dig in, start taking it all in and learn as much as I can and go to work,” Corriveau said. “I am very humbled that they chose me as one of the three to go to work and represent them.”

Janet Hollifield

Janet Hollifield has lived in Hayden for 14 years and said she is really humbled that her fellow Hayden residents would elect her to the council.

“I am thrilled,” Hollifield said. “Just really thankful that my fellow Hayden citizens would trust me with this position.”

Hollifield said it is a pivotal moment for Hayden as it weathers the COVID-19 pandemic, a volatile local economy and an energy transition.

“The biggest thing is just to make good decisions and listen to the people and do what is positive responsible growth,” Hollifield said.

She said a top priority would be to make the Hayden Community Center a reality and to build upon the infrastructure in Hayden.

Hollifield said she was thrilled by the wide variety of candidates running for a position on the town council, saying it shows how invested Hayden locals are in the direction of the town.

“I think that speaks to the potential that we have, the interest that we have in our community, that people are looking at us as somewhere they want to grow and somewhere that they see their families in the future,” Hollifield said. “It is exciting that there is interest.”

Bob Reese

Bob Reese has lived in Hayden for six years and wants to be part of decisions made in Hayden going forward, hoping to represent Hayden with common sense.

Reese has experience in the military, law enforcement and served in leadership roles in a variety of facets of his life.

Reese said he believes people live in Hayden because of the way of life, and he wants to be on the council to move the town forward in a way that preserves that.

This story will be updated.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.