Hayden drops tough game to Plateau Valley

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A 2-point conversion was the difference on Friday, Sept. 27, as the Hayden football team fell to Plateau Valley 20-18 at home.

Going into the second half, the teams were tied at 6-6. The third quarter ended up being the pivotal frame though, as Plateau Valley put another touchdown on the board, following with a successful 2-point conversion that put them up 14-6.

The Tigers scored to get within two before the final frame. In the fourth quarter, each team added 6 points, but Hayden never made up the deficit.

Hayden is now 2-2 and travels to take on Vail Christian on Oct. 4.

Sept. 7: at Justice, W 68-6.

at Justice, W 68-6. Sept. 13: vs. Simla, L 20-16.

vs. Simla, L 20-16. Sept. 20: at Gilpin, W 36-28

at Gilpin, W 36-28 Sept. 27: vs. Plateau Valley, L 20-18

vs. Plateau Valley, L 20-18 Oct. 4: at Vail Christian, 7 p.m.

at Vail Christian, 7 p.m. Oct. 11: at Rangely, 7 p.m.

at Rangely, 7 p.m. Oct. 18: vs. West Grand, 7 p.m.

vs. West Grand, 7 p.m. Oct. 26: at Denver Christian, 1 p.m.

at Denver Christian, 1 p.m. Nov. 1: vs. Soroco, 7 p.m.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.