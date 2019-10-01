Hayden drops tough game to Plateau Valley
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A 2-point conversion was the difference on Friday, Sept. 27, as the Hayden football team fell to Plateau Valley 20-18 at home.
Going into the second half, the teams were tied at 6-6. The third quarter ended up being the pivotal frame though, as Plateau Valley put another touchdown on the board, following with a successful 2-point conversion that put them up 14-6.
The Tigers scored to get within two before the final frame. In the fourth quarter, each team added 6 points, but Hayden never made up the deficit.
Hayden is now 2-2 and travels to take on Vail Christian on Oct. 4.Hayden Tigers football schedule
- Sept. 7: at Justice, W 68-6.
- Sept. 13: vs. Simla, L 20-16.
- Sept. 20: at Gilpin, W 36-28
- Sept. 27: vs. Plateau Valley, L 20-18
- Oct. 4: at Vail Christian, 7 p.m.
- Oct. 11: at Rangely, 7 p.m.
- Oct. 18: vs. West Grand, 7 p.m.
- Oct. 26: at Denver Christian, 1 p.m.
- Nov. 1: vs. Soroco, 7 p.m.
