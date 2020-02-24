Hayden district delays opening of school day by 2 hours

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Hayden School District has announced school will not begin until 10 a.m. this morning, Monday, Feb. 24. According to district officials, the two-hour snow delay is due to poor visibility and adverse weather conditions.

Secondary students will report to school at 10 a.m. and elementary students at 10:05 a.m..

Buses will be running and picking up children two hours later than their normal pick-up time.

For more information, contact the district office at 970-276-3864.