Hayden defeats Soroco for first time in 5 years (with video)

HAYDEN — The gym buzzed in a way only possible when packed with passionate, small town fans witnessing a rivalry game, and the athletes played with a spirit only summoned on special nights. And this was a special night.

In this instance of the Hayden-Soroco volleyball rivalry, the Rams traveled to the Tigers’ turf, where the four seniors in orange were honored. Led by that group, Hayden High School looked to accomplish something that hasn’t been done in five years: win. The last time Soroco High School fell to their Western Slope rival was in a 2014 playoff game.

In the most dramatic matchup in ages, the teams battled through five sets.

In the deciding set, Hayden gained a lead right away, but with the evening being so back and forth, no advantage was safe. With a 14-12 lead, Soroco served. Eyeing the ball as it floated towards her, Hayden senior Alex Camilletti rose into the air. Summoning the sorrow and strength from five years of losses, Camilletti swung.

A Soroco player got a fist on it, but the the Tigers’ attack was too powerful, propelling the ball out of bounds and sealing the win.

With set scores of 25-14, 23-25, 21-25, 25-23 and 15-12, Hayden defeated Soroco 3-2 on their home court on Thursday, Oct. 3.

“It’s amazing,” Camilletti said. “It was a hard win, for sure, because we definitely had a lot of difficulties. Working as a team at the end was definitely our best point.”

Hayden senior Alex Camilletti rises up to reach the ball in a game against Soroco on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Hayden High School.

Shelby Reardon

In order to get to that final frame, the Tigers had to win set four.

Down 17-13, Camilletti stepped behind the service line. She fired off three aces. A huge kill from freshman Emma Seagraves bridged the gap, putting Hayden up 18-17.

Following back-and-forth action, Soroco led 23-22, at which point Hayden head coach Lexi Cyphers called a timeout.

“I basically just asked them, ‘Do you want it?,'” Cyphers said. “‘Because if you want it, you have to fight for it, and you can’t fight for it individually. you have to fight for it as a whole, and there are nine of you. … If you want it, you have to be on the same page through everything. And you need to decide now.'”

The Tigers decided they wanted it. A kill from senior Joey Deckler and a pair of poor hits from the Rams granted Hayden a 25-23 victory and forced a fifth set.

Hayden was by no means on the same page through everything all night, though. They made a handful of calls for out, that were in fact in, giving the Rams free points.

“We struggled with communication, but I think when it was really important, they made it count,” Cyphers said.

Soroco senior Tyla Johnson goes up for a kill in a game on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Hayden High School.

Shelby Reardon

In set two and three, the teams were neck and neck, exchanging points until one pulled away. On both occasions, that team was Soroco.

The Rams capitalized on Hayden’s mistakes in both frames. Pairing that with the confidence on offense from senior Tyla Johnson and junior Makinley Parker, the Rams came out on top in back-to-back sets.

Of course, they couldn’t keep that going in the fourth. Soroco head coach Jeannie Jo Logan said her team was simply the one that made more mistakes, and in such close competition, that costs you.

“We had a lot of missed serves. That hinders you,” she said. “I’m really proud of the girls for staying together. They didn’t give up. They played all the way through.”

Hayden 3, Soroco 2

S 14 25 25 23 12 — 2

H 25 23 21 25 15 — 3

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.