Hayden construction worker taken to hospital after passing out on roof of new school

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters use a ladder truck to rescue a construction worker who lost consciousness Tuesday while working on the new school in Hayden.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A construction worker was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after losing consciousness on the roof of Hayden’s new school.

At 1:15 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of a man in his mid-30s who was unresponsive in the 300 block of Breeze Basin Boulevard, where crews have been working on a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade campus since March.

Fire Chief Dal Leck is not certain what caused the incident.

“All of a sudden, he just collapsed,” he said.

Leck said firefighters used the agency’s new ladder truck to reach the man. They were able to place him on a backboard, which they loaded onto the ladder to lower him to the ground.

The truck replaced an old rescue vehicle last year, according to Leck.

“It saved us a lot of time and effort,” he said, as opposed to using ropes to reach and lower the man to the ground.

An ambulance then transported the man to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs.

On the way there, the man regained consciousness, Leck said. The man also was able to talk and move.

Leck expects the man’s condition was the result of overheating and dehydration — health hazards the fire chief expects to see more often as the summer continues.

With that in mind, he urges the public to drink plenty of water throughout the day and dress appropriately with the proper sun protection.

“Even on the river, we‘ve picked up folks who were dehydrated and actually very sick just from not drinking water all day,” Leck said.

Staying hydrated is particularly important at high altitudes. In the past, officials with Yampa Valley Medical Center have recommended people drink at least 64 ounces of water a day. Waiting to drink until one feels thirsty could lead to water deficiencies, especially on sunny days.

“The sun pounds down on folks, and they don’t realize how dehydrated they get,” Leck said.

