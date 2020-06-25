Hayden conducting survey to gather input for master plan

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A survey is currently being conducted for residents to provide input on the town of Hayden’s master plan.

Hayden is currently updating its master plan, a document that details the town’s future intentions and vision. It is tied in with plans for the town’s planned growth and development.

Because of social distancing, a community forum cannot be held so residents and business owners are being asked to complete the online survey instead.

Town officials plan to use the comments provided to ensure future planning and project initiatives are strategic and broadly represented.

The survey is to be completed by July 6. Responses will be reviewed by members of the town’s planning team, a local advisory board and to elected officials.

While individuals who complete the survey may remain anonymous, those who provide their name and contact info will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card.

The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/FPDZGL5.