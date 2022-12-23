Hayden coffee shop looks to inspire commuters with hot drinks, bites to eat

Tess Metzker peeks out of the service window of Wired and Inspired, a new mobile coffee trailer at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Second Street in Hayden. The shop opened a couple of weeks ago and is serving a variety of coffee drinks along with cinnamon rolls, breakfast burritos and other food items.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Wired and Inspired, a new coffee shop at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Second Street in Hayden, will offer the perfect spot to stop if you are looking for a hot cup of coffee or a homemade breakfast burrito.

“We are really hoping to reach the commuters,” new owner Tess Metzker said. “We usually have people in and out, so it keeps the line short and the people, who are trying to get to work or heading to go skiing, happy.”

Wired and Inspired opened for business about two weeks ago, running from 6 a.m. until noon Monday through Saturday. At its location across the street from the Hayden Center, Wired and Inspired is now serving up coffee, espresso, lattes, hot chocolate and more from its trailer in front of RCD Construction.

Customers will also find black, green, chai and herbal teas, as well as Loaded Bull, Red Bull, Monster Energy, Celsius and Vitamin Water drinks. For those that didn’t have time to grab breakfast before jumping in the car, Metzker will offer fresh-made cinnamon rolls and breakfast burritos, as well as breakfast muffins, a yogurt parfait and a bagel with cream cheese.

“We offer all kinds of specialty coffees. We have an espresso machine. We have regular coffee. We do pastries and breakfast burritos,” Metzker said. “We look forward to serving the public. We’re a working-class group of people, too. That’s who we want to serve, the working class that’s headed to work or to take their children to school.”

She said she wants Wired and Inspired to be easy to access and to provide quick service, so her customers can get what they need and be on their way.

“It’s taking us about two and a half minutes to three minutes per car to get through,” Metzker said. “It’s very quick, and you don’t have to get out of your car and freeze.”

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Metzker said that this is her first coffee shop, but for the past couple of years, she and her husband Travis have been operating the ChuckWagon Grille. The food truck has served customers around Northwest Colorado, including many events in Routt, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties.

“We like to do a lot of events, and we work with the Routt County Fair,” Metzker said. “We’ve been at Whittle the Wood in Craig, and we are kind of everywhere with that food trailer.”

Earlier this year, the Metzkers invested in a food trailer that was designed to serve coffee in a drive-thru style and just started serving at the location in Hayden, which Metzker feels will be perfect for those that live in Hayden, or Craig, and are commuting to Steamboat to work. She said a large number of people are making the drive, and she wanted to offer them another option — one where they will not have to get out of their car.

Metzker, who is part of a fourth generation Steamboat Springs family (Kline), also sees Wired and Inspired as a way to serve the community that she loves.

“The Granary has a great sit-down coffee spot, and we love them. I love their coffee, and the gals that work there — they’re great,” Metzker said. “But there’s just not a lot for the commuters, and that’s what we’re veering toward. We definitely want to serve the commuters, and they can pull right up to the trailer, get their coffee and be on their way.”

John F. Russell is the business reporter at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach him, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.