Hayden boys go 1-2 at Manila Tournament

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — To kick off the 2019-20 season, the Hayden High School boys basketball team traveled to Manila, Utah. The Tigers opened the tournament with a win but dropped their next two contests to start the year 1-2.

On Friday, Dec. 6, Hayden’s offense came out strong against Dugway. The Tigers put up 21 points in the first quarter to help build a 32-22 lead at halftime. The third and fourth quarters were closer, but the early advantage helped Hayden earn a 59-51 victory.

On Saturday, the Tigers struggled, trailing 20-9 in the first quarter against Intermountain Christian School. Hayden put up just 32 points in the match with IMC draining 88 points in the win.

Hayden continued to fall short that afternoon with a 65-35 loss to host team Manila.

Manila Utah Tournament

Friday, Dec. 6

Hayden 59, Dugway 51

H 21 11 15 12 — 59

D 12 10 14 15 — 51

Saturday, Dec. 7

Intermountain Christian 88, Hayden 32

IMC 20 22 32 14 — 88

H 9 9 1 13 — 32

Manila 65, Hayden 35

