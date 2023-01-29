Hayden boys edge out Soroco in Saturday night thriller

Soroco senior Hac Louthan nails a jumpshot from mid-range to put the Rams within one during a boys basketball game against Hayden on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To close out a weekend full of high school basketball rivalry games, the Soroco Rams traveled up the road to Hayden for a boys basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Both teams came into the contest with losing records but the energy and emotion in the stands and on the court, brought out the best in both teams who each scored above their season averages.

It was a back-and-forth affair, leading to a one point deficit at halftime. Hayden maintained the lead throughout, but could never create enough separation to get comfortable.

With minor mistakes during the game for the Hayden boys, head coach Bryan Richards says he tells his players to have short memories and move on to the next play.

“One thing we try to do is be like goldfish,” Richards said. “If something happens, then we want to forget about it and keep on swimming.”

The strategy worked for the Tigers who were able to hold onto the narrow lead as time ticked off the clock to win 48-42 over the Rams.

Hayden improves to a 5-7 record and goes positive within the league at 3-2. Soroco is still in search of its second win with a 1-12 record, 0-4 in league play.

Up next for the Tigers is a home game against Vail Christian on Friday, Feb. 3. Soroco is up against Vail Mountain at home on Saturday, Feb. 4.

In hopes of finishing out the regular season strong, Richards says the upcoming week of practice will be devoted to improving on the team’s weaknesses.

“The No. 1 goal for us right now is to play the best basketball that we can,” Richards said. “I think we’ve got a lot of talent on this team, they’re very capable and very athletic kids. We want to put them in a system that plays to that and see what happens.”

Hayden 48, Soroco 42

H 10 9 11 18

S 8 10 10 14

