Hayden boys basketball suffers two weekend losses

Opening the season with a pair of games, Hayden boys basketball suffered consecutive losses on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.

Starting off the weekend with a game against Prospect Ridge Academy, the Tigers got off to a slow start and were unable to put up points in the first quarter.

Despite better production in the second half, the boys could not climb out of the hole and suffered a 58-20 loss.

With hopes of a bounce-back game the next day, Hayden was matched up against an offensive juggernaut in Aspen. The Skiers scored 80 points in their first game of the year and put up 68 against Hayden.

The Tigers fell 68-15 to Aspen and now hold an 0-2 record to start the year.

Prospect Ridge Academy 58, Hayden 20

PR 15 17 18 8

H 0 4 7 9

Aspen 68, Hayden 15

