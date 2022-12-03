Hayden boys basketball suffers two weekend losses
Opening the season with a pair of games, Hayden boys basketball suffered consecutive losses on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.
Starting off the weekend with a game against Prospect Ridge Academy, the Tigers got off to a slow start and were unable to put up points in the first quarter.
Despite better production in the second half, the boys could not climb out of the hole and suffered a 58-20 loss.
With hopes of a bounce-back game the next day, Hayden was matched up against an offensive juggernaut in Aspen. The Skiers scored 80 points in their first game of the year and put up 68 against Hayden.
The Tigers fell 68-15 to Aspen and now hold an 0-2 record to start the year.
Prospect Ridge Academy 58, Hayden 20
PR 15 17 18 8
H 0 4 7 9
Aspen 68, Hayden 15
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.