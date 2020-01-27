Hayden bounces back as Soroco sweeps North Park

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After a three-game skid, the Hayden High School girls basketball team got back to its winning ways with a 44-30 victory at Plateau Valley on Saturday, Jan. 25. The Tigers followed a slow first quarter by outscoring the Cowboys 15-9 in the second to develop a 21-11 halftime lead.

Senior Alex Camilletti led the team with 15 points while sophomores Alison Rajzer and Katerina Barnes followed with 8 and 7 points, respectively.

As of Sunday, Plateau Valley was No. 15 in the 2A RPI standings, while Hayden is No. 22.

Meanwhile, the Hayden boys fell 61-16 to the Cowboys.

On the road at North Park, the Soroco High School girls won their eighth game in the last nine contests as they defeated the Wildcats 48-35.

Sophomore Kayedence Bruner netted 11 points while junior Makinley Parker added 10. Senior Shelby Geiger accounted for seven of the team’s 23 steals.

Soroco sits at No. 20 in the RPI standings.

The Rams boys team also won over North Park, 55-42.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Hayden 44, Plateau Valley 30

H 6 15 9 14 – 44

PV 2 9 7 12 – 30

Scoring: H, Alex Camilletti 15, Alison Rajzer 8, Katerina Barnes 7.

Plateau Valley 61, Hayden 16

Soroco 48, North Park 35

Scoring: Makinley Parker 11, Kayedence Bruner 10, Jadyn Ellis 9, Peyton Parker 6, Kourtney Bruner 5, Shelby Geiger 5, Sophia Benjamin 2. Fouls: 12. FTs: 12-23. 3-pointers: 4 (Ellis, Ka. Bruner, S. Geiger, M. Parker). Rebounds: 39 (Ko. Bruner 8). Assists: 12 (Ka. Bruner 5). Steals: 23 (S. Geiger 7).

Soroco 55, North Park 42

S 6 19 15 15 – 55

NP 8 17 11 6 – 42

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.