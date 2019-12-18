Hayden basketball teams win vs. North Park

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After a slow start for both teams, the girls and boys Hayden High School basketball squads defeated North Park on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The girls started the night with a long first quarter, after which the scoreboard read: 4-0 Hayden. The Wildcats (1-2) matched the Tigers’ (7-1, 1-0 Western Slope) effort in the second, so Hayden met 17-11 at the half.

Hayden outscored the Wildcats 32-14 in the second half and won 49-25.

“(We) had lots of opportunities for good shots, lots of put-backs. Not too many fouls were called by the referees when we were getting hammered underneath, maybe because we were a lot taller than that team, North Park,” said Hayden girls head coach Lori Raper via text message.

Seniors Hailee Smith and Alex Camilletti each scored a game-high 13 points, while sophomore Alison Rajzer contributed 6, and freshman Emma Seagraves added 5.

With a 7-1 varsity record, the Hayden girls are ranked ninth among 65 2A teams.

The boys were also sluggish in the first frame but earned a 43-38 win over North Park. After one quarter, they trailed 12-7. By halftime, they trimmed the gap to 20-17.

“We missed a lot of shots and didn’t show a lot of energy at that point,” said Hayden boys head coach Mike Luppes. “Thank goodness we came alive a little bit.”

Even into the third, the Wildcats (1-2) outscored the Tigers (3-4), bringing their advantage to 31-25. Wanting a win, Hayden changed things up.

“We switched to a man-to-man full-court press middle of the third quarter. That brought a lot more energy to us,” Luppes said. “It turned the ball game around. … We were down 10 at one point in the third quarter. The full-court press, our kids showed a lot of energy and a lot of heart in that second half.”

With a new system, the Tigers netted 18 points while holding North Park to 7 in the final quarter.

Juniors Hunter Slowik and Liam Frentress led the Tiger offense with 13 points each. Slowik scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter. Both contributed seven steals as well, while Frentress picked up 13 rebounds.

Also aggressive on the boards was junior Andrew Kleckler, who picked up 11 rebounds while scoring 8 points.

Luppes was also impressed with junior Keaton Knez, who started the game, scored 2 points and picked up four steals.

“He played some really good defense,” Luppes said. “And just made a lot of good decisions. That’s something we’ve been working on with him. He’s really stepping up right now.”

Both the girls and boys varsity squads will return to action Jan. 11, 2020, against Rangely.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Girls basketball

Hayden 49, North Park 25

NP 0 11 9 5 — 25

H 4 13 19 13 — 49

Scoring: H, Hailee Smith 13, Alex Camilletti 13, Alison Rajzer 6, Emma Seagraves 5, Tessa Booco 3, LeeAnna Nelson 3, Katerina Barnes 2, Joey Deckler 2, Ema Schlim 2. 3-point shots: H, Camilletti 2.

Boys basketball

Hayden 43, North Park 38

NP 12 8 11 7 — 38

H 7 10 8 18 — 43

Scoring: Hunter Slowik 13, Liam Frentress 13, Andrew Kleckler 8, Ty Blackwell 5, Reese Kern 2, Keaton Knez 2. Rebounds: Frentress 13, Kleckler 11. Steals: Slowik 7, Frentress 7.

