Hayden basketball boys win second straight

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Hayden High School boys basketball team won its second straight game, defeating Hotchkiss 43-40 at home Saturday, Jan. 18.

The Tigers went down 14-12 in the first quarter but outscored the Bulldogs 24-19 in the second half for the win.

“We fell behind early and battled back,” said head coach Mike Luppes. “It was 12-2, and we ended the first quarter 14-12. The kids hung in there and battled back.”

Junior Liam Frentress led Hayden with 13 points and three steals, while junior Hunter Slowik followed with 10 points and two assists.

Ahead of that contest, the Hayden girls fell 50-44 to the Bulldogs. Hotchkiss outscored Hayden in three of the four quarters, using double-digit scoring from senior Shay Glaser and sophomore Vianney Mendoza.

Hayden senior Alex Camilletti led the Tigers with 15 points, four assists and three steals. The Tigers outrebounded the Bulldogs 37-31 but committed 20 turnovers compared to 13 from Hotchkiss.

Hayden will face Soroco on the road Friday, Jan. 24.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Hayden 43, Hotchkiss 40

Ho 14 7 7 12 – 40

Ha 12 7 13 11 – 43

Scoring: Ha, Liam Frentress 13, Hunter Slowik 10, Keaton Knez 6, Andrew Kleckler 6, Reese Kern 4, Angel Valdez 4. Fouls: Ha, 14. FTs: Ha, 10-22. 3-pointers: Ha, 1 (Frentress). Rebounds: Ha, 45 (Knez, Kleckler 9). Assists: Ha, 7 (Slowik, Kern 2). Steals: Ha, 9 (Frentress 3).

Hotchkiss 50, Hayden 44

Ho 8 15 14 13 – 50

Ha 7 12 10 15 – 44

Scoring: Ho, Shay Glaser 18, Vianney Mendoza 13. Ha, Alex Camilletti 15, Hailee Smith 8, Joey Deckler 7, Alison Rajzer 7, Katerina Barnes 4, Emma Seagraves 3. Fouls: Ho, 14. Ha, 18. FTs: 5-23. Ha, 10-16. 3-pointers: Ho, 3 (Glaser). Ha, 2 (Deckler, Camilletti). Rebounds: Ho, 31 (Glaser 10). Ha, 37 (Deckler 9). Assists: Ho, 8 (Elsie Vazquez 2). Ha, 9 (Camilletti 4). Steals: Ho, 6 (Glaser, Vazquez 2). Ha, 8 (Rajzer, Camilletti 3).

Soroco teams fall to De Beque

The Soroco High School girls basketball team went into its contest against De Beque on Saturday, Jan 18, with a six-game winning streak. The Dragons snapped that though, as they won 56-49.

Sophomore Kayedence Bruner led the Rams in most statistics, totaling 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Sophomore Peyton Parker and junior Makinley Parker netted 7 points each, followed by sophomore Sophia Benjamin, who added 6.

The boys team also suffered a loss to De Beque, going down 33-11 at the half. The Rams kept pace in the second half, but the Dragons prevailed 65-41.

The Rams will host Hayden on Friday, Jan. 24.

De Beque 56, Soroco 49

Scoring: Kayedence Bruner 17, Peyton Parker 7, Makinley Parker 7, Sophia Benjamin 6, Kourtney Bruner 4, Morgan Geiger 3, Jadyn Ellis 3, Eden Mayer 2. Fouls: 27. FTs: 16-23. 3-pointers: 5 (Ka. Bruner 2). Rebounds: 37 (Ka. Bruner 10). Assists: 11 (Ka. Bruner 4). Steals: 9 (Ka. Bruner 4).

De Beque 65, Soroco 41

S 9 2 14 16 – 41

DB 17 16 17 15 – 65

