Haven assisted living center in Hayden reports more positive COVID-19 tests; county files outbreak status notification with state

HAYDEN — The Routt County Public Health Department will file an outbreak status notification with the state after one resident and two staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at The Haven, an assisted living facility in Hayden.

According to county public health officials, more than two resident cases at a senior living complex is considered an outbreak. There are now two residents and three staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases include a female resident in her 80s, a male resident in his 80s, a male staff member in his 70s, a female staff members in her 30s and another female staff member in her 20s.

“The safety and wellbeing of everyone who lives and works at The Haven is our top priority,” said Adrienne Idsal, director of The Haven, in a news release. “We are working with the county to ramp up testing and contact tracing. We continue to safeguard everyone’s safety with personal protective equipment, deep cleaning and all site mitigation protocols.”

Some of the Haven staff members reside in Moffat County and others in Routt County, and the place of residence will determine where they are counted.

“We are diligently conducting contact tracing for the positive cases and coordinating with Northwest Colorado Health (that owns and operates the facility), The Haven and Moffat County,” said Routt County Public Health Director Roberta Smith in a news release. “We will continue testing on a regular basis of residents and staff and do everything we can to keep residents and staff safe.”