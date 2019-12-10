Havel shines as Steamboat splits duals

Steamboat Springs senior Tucker Havel wrestles with Jared Richel in a home dual against Coal Ridge on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs High School senior Tucker Havel set the tone.

He took to the mat first in a home dual against Coal Ridge, facing Jared Richel at 138 pounds. He made quick work of the Titan, earning a takedown in the first 12 seconds before pinning him in one minute and 28 seconds.

“It just gives everyone the extra boost of confidence to see one of their teammates win the first match of the dual,” Havel said. “It makes everyone feel good, makes everyone feel confident in themselves and like they can go out there, compete hard and win.”

Havel’s fall was the first of six for Steamboat in a 60-18 victory over Coal Ridge. Bookending the night, the Steamboat senior participated in the final official match of the evening as well. Capping off a 65-18 loss dual to Moffat County, Havel battled with Blake Juergens for 3:14 before earning the fall.

“He came out really aggressive and on my head,” Havel recalled. “He was trying to set the pace. I gave it back to him quick. I didn’t want him hanging on my head and bossing me around.”

Moffat County jumped out to a 30-0 advantage, using a trio of open Steamboat weight classes and pins from Dagan White and Pepper Rhyne. That brought out 195-pounders Daniel Cruz of Moffat County and Cole Moon, a Steamboat junior.

After an even first period, Moon used a last-second takedown and near fall to develop a 4-0 lead. Cruz challenged the entire way, but Moon’s hand was lifted in the end as he won by way of a 9-4 decision.

Steamboat Springs senior John Slowey pins his opponent in a home dual against Coal Ridge on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

The Bulldogs didn’t blink, though. Kaden Hixson and Brody Wiser came out in the 106- and 113-pound bouts and pinned their opponents in the first round. At 120 pounds, Caden Call earned near fall after near fall to earn a technical fall in five minutes over Steamboat freshman Archer Bosick.

“We preach bonus points all the time at practice,” said Moffat County head coach Tyler Seislove. “We always talk about getting six points for the pin. That’s how we win. We give up some forfeits up top at 285, 220, so we have to score our bonus points down low if we want to compete with the best teams.”

Steamboat senior Spencer Mader stopped the onslaught.

With twenty seconds left in the opening period at 132 pounds, Mader earned the opening takedown. His opponent, Ryan Duzik, escaped before the whistle, though.

A couple near falls helped Mader build a 7-2 lead, which proved necessary as Duzik battled back. A reversal with a minute left to wrestle put the Bulldog within three points. He tried to flip Mader over, but the Sailor wouldn’t budge, eventually winning 9-6.

“Spencer, he’s got a ton of potential. He just needs to come out and attack more,” Steamboat Springs head coach Jordan Bonifas said. “When he attacks, he scores points. That’s what he needs to do. I think he only shot once that match. He needs to shoot more and get to his offense.”

Mader earned the second fastest victory against Coal Ridge, as he pinned Jon Bolitho in just 28 seconds. Ivan Reynolds was faster though, earning a fall over Ronin Rockey in a blazing 19 seconds.

Junior Cole Moon was the only other Sailor to win in both his bouts. After a neck-and-neck first two periods, Moon finally brought down Angelo Perea using as swift reversal to start the third. The referee slapped the mat for the Sailor pin at 4:45.

Bosick, 195-pound junior Ivan Reynolds and 220-pound senior John Slowey all earned wins via pin over a Titan opponent.

Steamboat 60, Coal Ridge 18

106: Cole Muhme, SS, over open

113: Kaleb Young, SS, over open

120: Archer Bosick, SS, fall Emjai Holder, CR, 3:23

126: Brandon Short, CR, over open.

132: Spencer Mader, SS, fall Jon Bolitho, 0:28

138: Tucker Havel, SS, fall Jared Richel, CR, 1:28

145: Kirby Reeves, SS, over open.

152: Adalia George, SS, over open.

160: OPEN

170: Ivan Reynolds, SS, fall Ronin Rockey, CR, 0:19

182: Landon Brewer, CR, over open

195: OPEN

220: Cole Moon, SS, fall Angelo Perea, CR, 4:45

HWT: John Slowey, SS, fall Kaden Lord, CR, 1:03

Moffat County 65, Steamboat Springs 18

106: Kaden Hixson, MC, fall Cole Muhme, SS, 1:18

113: Brody Wiser, MC, fall Kaleb Young, SS, 0:56

120: Caden Call, MC, tech. fall Archer Bosick, 5:00

126: Anthony Duran, MC, over open

132: Spencer Mader, SS, dec. Ryan Duzik, MC, 9-6

138: Tucker Havel, SS, fall Blake Juergens, MC, 3:14

145: Dagan White, MC, fall Kirby Reeves, SS, 4:39

152: Daniel Caddy, MC, over open

160: Pepper Rhyne, MC, fall Ivan Reynolds, SS, 3:23

170: Michael Voloshin, MC, over open

182: Billy Lawton, MC, over open

195: Cole Moon, SS, dec. Daniel Cruz, MC, 9-4

220: John Slowey, SS, over open

HWT: OPEN

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.