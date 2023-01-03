Have roof awareness as snow piles up this winter

Avalanche risk is high across the state, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, but that doesn’t mean people shouldn’t be on high alert while in town as well.

With the 200 inches that have hit Steamboat Resort this year, quite a few feet of snow have piled on top of buildings across the county.

Usually, this amount of snow or risk doesn’t exist until March, but people should be on high roof alert now.

“Always be mindful and avoid being under roofs with large snow loads and make sure children don’t play in these areas,” Routt County Regional Building Official Todd Carr said in a news release on Tuesday, Jan. 3. “Roof awareness should remain top of mind until the last flake is gone from our buildings in spring.”

With this much snow on buildings, there is risk of snow slides, snow drifting over roof edges, and ice build-up. Temperature changes such as those the Yampa Valley has experienced over the last few days will prompt snow or ice to suddenly break along edges of a structure and fall to the ground.