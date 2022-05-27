Haus of CuCu plans to carry on traditions in new, larger location

Margot Binetti, owner of Haus of CuCu, hangs a sign outside the store’s new location at 703 Lincoln Ave., Unit B102, in Steamboat Springs. The store is on the Seventh Street side of Howelsen Place and opens on Saturday, May, 28, 2022.

Margot Binetti/Courtesy photo

The move into a new space was in full swing on the afternoon of Thursday, May 26, as Haus of CuCu owner Margot Binetti talked about the new, larger location of the downtown custom boots and Western wear store.

“We just needed more space,” Binetti said. “We’ve grown and I’m a year out with custom boot orders. This space was necessary for growth purposes, and we just wanted to be in better space.”

Binetti said the store closed its doors this spring and will re-open in its new location on the Seventh Street side of Howelsen Place at 703 Lincoln Ave, Unit B102, on Saturday, May 28. At 2,500 square feet, the new space is just a couple of doors away from the old space and about three times the size of the old location.

“We’re carrying more higher-end jewelry and vintage jewelry. We were before, but we’re growing on that piece. We are also carrying Double D Ranch, Kimes Ranch jeans and Old Gringo boots,” Binetti said. “We will have boots for people to grab off the shelf if they don’t want to wait eight months to a year for my custom boots. So we are excited about that.”

Since opening its doors in June 2020, the store has been well received by the community.

“It’s been a blessing as the town has accepted us,” Binetti said. “Word of mouth has been great, and everyone here just networks so well. That’s been really, really humbling.”

Binetti, a member of Steamboat Springs High School’s Class of 2008, grew her passion for leathercraft as a child through Routt County’s 4-H programs. She honed her skills through her college years and into her post graduate life, turning to leather work as a full-time profession in 2014.

Haus of CuCu not only offers custom boots, but also many other custom leather items created by Binetti. She said it can take anywhere from 40-70 hours to create a high quality, custom pair of boots, depending on how intricate the design is on the upper part of the boot. She also offers saddle repairs, boot repairs and sole repairs.

Binetti said the Haus of CuCu also offers a wide selection of Western fashion and is ready and willing to help folks find just the right look for a night at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.

In addition to boots, the Haus of CuCu also has everyday jeans, as well as items ranging from leather jackets to authentic Southwestern jewelry from Santa Fe, New Mexico. Inside the store, shoppers can also be fitted for custom-made men’s clothing from J. Hilburn and custom hats from Greeley Hat Works .

“We carry everything from a top-notch, pure beaver-weight hat — which is the best you can get in the industry — to a fashion weight, which is going to be a beaver and European hair blend,” Binetti said.

She said Haus of CuCu offers high-quality hats that can be shaped and formed, along with all kinds of hat accessories including silver and turquoise pins, ribbons and hat bands. The store also features cowboy-inspired BEX sunglasses, which Binetti said fit well with cowboy hats and baseball caps.

Binetti recalled she was thrilled when the space became available, as several businesses in downtown this Steamboat traded places this spring.

Lululemon, which opened a pop-up store in the space in May 2019, shifted to a more permanent business model and a new space at 1103 Lincoln Ave.

That move allowed the Haus of CuCu, which opened in June 2020, to move into the newly vacated space left behind by Lululemon’s move.

Haus of CuCu’s former space will be filled by a new coffee shop and bakery, Emerald, which is expected to open early in July.

Binetti said Haus of CuCu will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Those hours will expand to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. this summer.

“It will be great because people can come and see me actually building boots,” said Binetti, who had a similar set up in the old space. “At night I’d be in there stitching, and people would be walking by after dinner and get to watch me — it was really fun, and then, a lot of times, I would see their faces the next day, which was really nice.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.