Free christmas lights, ‘hard-to-recycle’ items accepted in Steamboat Springs

The Yampa Valley Recycles Depot is accepting old strings of Christmas lights for recycling for free sponsored by partnering business SavATree.

Residents can bring defunct holiday lights to the YVR Depot from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays at 2851 Riverside Plaza on the west end of Steamboat Springs.

YVR Depot also accepts other hard-to-recycle items for minimal fees measured by the pound such as electronics, fluorescent bulbs, printer cartridges, carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, mercury-containing devices such as thermostats and thermometers, VHS tapes and alkaline, lithium ion, lead acid and NiCad batters.

YVR Depot helps citizens recycle items to kept toxins out of the landfill and give valuable materials a new life. For more information, including a link for locations to recycle other items from tires to fire extinguishers to motor oil, visit webpage Westernresilience.org/recycling .