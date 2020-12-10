Harassment: The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 10
Wednesday, Dec. 10
12:29 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a disturbance in the 1000 block of West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.
7:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a business patron in the 900 block of Weiss Drive who said they believed an employee of the business was showing COVID-19 symptoms. Officers contacted the employee, who stated they were fine.
10:51 a.m. Officers received a call about harassment inside an office in the 1700 block of Central Park Plaza.
12:06 p.m. Officers received a call about a van driving aggressively down Lincoln Avenue. Officers passed the call to Colorado State Patrol, as they believed the person left town by the time they arrived.
3:47 p.m. A customer inside a store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive told officers they heard employees talking about someone not wearing a mask. Officers contacted the employees, who said everyone inside the store was wearing a mask.
5:03 p.m. Officers were called to an intoxicated male yelling at people outside a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. A friend of the man’s took him home after officers arrived.
6:38 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of wildlife on the road at the intersection of Meadow Creek Drive and U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.
11:23 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman in the 2000 block of Village Inn Court who said she received threatening messages from someone she met on Facebook.
Total incidents: 42
• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
