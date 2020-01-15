Harassment at restaurant: The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

1:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint from a condominium complex in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road.

8:15 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident somewhere in the Steamboat Springs area.

12:22 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted Steamboat Ski Patrol with a medical incident in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way.

4:13 p.m. Police received a report of fraud from the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

5:03 p.m. Officers were called about a theft in the 500 block of Parkview Drive.

5:13 p.m. Police received a report of harassment from a restaurant in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way.

Total incidents: 59

Steamboat officers had 45 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to three calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.