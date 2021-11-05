Harassment at hotel: The
Thursday, Nov. 4
3:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint in the 3000 block of West Acres Drive.
8:56 a.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment at a hotel in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road.
9:52 a.m. Officers responded to a noninjury vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive.
12:25 p.m. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting from a store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.
3:47 p.m. Officers were called to a hit-and-run outside of the Bud Werner Memorial Library.
4:57 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of theft from a storage unit in the 100 block of West Iron Horse Road.
Total incidents: 43
• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
