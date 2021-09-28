Harassment at a park: The Record for Monday, Sept. 27

Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

3:40 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of Tamarack Drive.

8:15 a.m. Officers assisted deputies from the Routt County Sheriff’s Office in responding to a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40.

10:09 a.m. Officers were called to an incident of harassment at a park in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway.

2:10 p.m. Officers responded to a report of threats at a restaurant in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

5:49 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 15000 block of Routt County Road 56 in Steamboat.

8:15 p.m. Deputies responded to a complaint of loud noises on Routt County Road 42 and Silver Spur Street.

Total incidents: 51

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.