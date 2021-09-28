Harassment at a park: The Record for Monday, Sept. 27
Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
3:40 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of Tamarack Drive.
8:15 a.m. Officers assisted deputies from the Routt County Sheriff’s Office in responding to a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40.
10:09 a.m. Officers were called to an incident of harassment at a park in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway.
2:10 p.m. Officers responded to a report of threats at a restaurant in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
5:49 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 15000 block of Routt County Road 56 in Steamboat.
8:15 p.m. Deputies responded to a complaint of loud noises on Routt County Road 42 and Silver Spur Street.
Total incidents: 51
• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Harassment at a park: The Record for Monday, Sept. 27
Monday, Sept. 27, 2021