Harassing the hospital: The Record for Thursday, May 27
Thursday, May 27
7:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers took a report from a man who said his vehicle had been rummaged through in the 1000 block of Crawford Avenue, though no items were stolen.
9:56 a.m. Officers received a call about a lost dog wandering around in the area of the 3000 block of Columbine Drive. Officers returned the dog to its owner.
10:04 a.m. Officers took a report from UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center staff in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive who said a man, who had been arrested for vehicular assault, had harassed hospital employees while at the hospital.
3:18 p.m. Officers mediated an argument between two adult siblings over a trailer in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.
5:08 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman on Lincoln Avenue who said the a Steamboat Springs Transit driver shut the door on her arm. The woman did not sustain injuries and officers took a report.
Total incidents: 41
• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.