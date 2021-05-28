Harassing the hospital: The Record for Thursday, May 27

Thursday, May 27

7:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers took a report from a man who said his vehicle had been rummaged through in the 1000 block of Crawford Avenue, though no items were stolen.

9:56 a.m. Officers received a call about a lost dog wandering around in the area of the 3000 block of Columbine Drive. Officers returned the dog to its owner.

10:04 a.m. Officers took a report from UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center staff in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive who said a man, who had been arrested for vehicular assault, had harassed hospital employees while at the hospital.

3:18 p.m. Officers mediated an argument between two adult siblings over a trailer in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.

5:08 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman on Lincoln Avenue who said the a Steamboat Springs Transit driver shut the door on her arm. The woman did not sustain injuries and officers took a report.

Total incidents: 41

• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.